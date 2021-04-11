JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of Joplin High School Seniors were cruising to prom in style!

Saturday night was the Eighth Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom.

A group of classic car owners drove students from The Joplin High School Special Education Department to their prom.

Ron and Leann Darby started the tradition back in 2013 when their son Cole wanted to drive the family’s classic pickup to prom.

The problem was Cole did not have a driver’s license.

Now the Darby’s and their friends continue the tradition by bringing out their classic cars and escorting more students to prom.

The Joplin Police Department also came out to make sure the students arrived safely.