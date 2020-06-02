NOEL, Mo. — A grassroots project in rural Southwest Missouri is helping immigrants and refugees thrive in their communities.

This community garden in Noel is the latest project by the Refugee and Immigrants Services and Education — or RAISE — organization.

The noel nonprofit advocates for improving the quality of life for the estimated more than 2,000 immigrants living in Southwest Missouri.

This project is helping unite volunteers and community members by planting the seed of a nurturing environment.

Organizers say, while the program is designed to help educate members on nutrition and agriculture, volunteers often find themselves learning a lot about other cultures and the people that make them what they are.

Destiny Akannam, Garden Coordinator, said, “They’ve been through a lot in life and they’re still able to come and show up and work hard.”

Mike Newman, RAISE Executive Director, said, “The overall goal is we want to develop relationships with the communities, we want the communities to develop relationships with each other and we do what we want.”

The garden has been up and running for just more than a month now and has already seen the hard work of volunteers and organization members.

However, the raise organization is still looking to grow its volunteer and membership numbers.