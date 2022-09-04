Joplin, Mo. — Car lovers from all over put their wheels in motion today for a big cause.

Last year in September, 12 year-old Christian Heady passed away due to childhood cancer.

In April of 2021, a car show was held to raise funds for his various medical expenses and trips.

At that car show, Christian chose Aaron Hoyt’s car as “the best of show.”

Today, over 100 cars were put on display in “Doc’s Stop” parking lot for the “Christian Heady Memorial Car Show” in Joplin.

Coming from Eureka Springs, Aaron insisted he come back for today’s car show, in memory of Christian.

“There was Christian, and Doug and Leslie were there. And Christian handed me the trophy, and I got to tell you, I’ve been doing car shows for three and a half years and that’s probably without a doubt the most meaningful of the trophies I’ve gotten. Wild horses couldn’t keep me away from this, you know, so, of course I’m going to come up here. There was something about my car that caught his eye. I don’t know if it was all the lights on it because it has an obscene amount of lights on it, but he was just drawn to the car and I don’t know, I still to this day don’t know what it was. He just said I had the coolest car,” said Aaron Hoyt.

All the proceeds from today’s car show will go to the “Christian Heady Foundation,” which was created by his parents, Doug and Leslie Heady.

The foundation helps other families who have children fighting cancer.