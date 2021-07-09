A golf tournament in Fort Scott, KS is going to help raise money for the Kansas Special Olympics

FORT SCOTT, KS – Fort Scott is getting ready to host one of the largest fundraisers for Kansas Special Olympics.

Later this month, Woodland Hills Golf Course will be the site of the 4th annual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Golf Scramble.

Past tournaments have helped raise $50,000 for the Special Olympics.

This year, 240 people will compete, including former major leaguer and Fort Scott-Native, Adam Laroche, and former Kansas City Chiefs Fullback, Anthony Sherman.

“We play in a lot of charity golf tournaments, not only here in Fort Scott, but other areas, and so the people we’ve met over time want to come out and support us, support the sheriff’s office and support special Olympics.” Says Ben Cole, Bourbon County Undersheriff.

“The money stays here in Southeast Kansas in an 11 county area, that’s just something Ben and I fell in love with four years ago and we continue to do it year in and year out.” Says Steve Anthony, Tournament Co-Organizer.

The playing field is full, but people can still sign-up for raffle items.

The two-day tournament takes place July 24th and 25th.