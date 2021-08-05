A golf course in Barton County has a new feature that was recently added this year

LAMAR, MO – The layout of a public golf course in Barton County looks a little different.

Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course now has a total of 4 ponds.

2 existed and have been expanded, 2 others have been added.

The project started last winter.

“This course is relatively flat and not a lot of trouble for golfers. To make it challenging by adding the water features, it’s made it more challenging.” Jerry Marti, Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course Owner.

Marti says the new features have resulted in an increase in golf ball sales at the course.