A Golden Retriever had been missing for 2 weeks and was finally found yesterday

NEW JERSEY – In tonight’s dose of good news… A three-year-old golden retriever that had been missing from a New Jersey family for two weeks was finally found yesterday.

Chunk, the missing golden retriever, has been retrieved.

The three-year old rescue dog is comfy on his couch tonight, unlike in the Barnegat Bay in NJ where he was found this morning.

“Two women who were jogging saw him…they tried to approach him but he ran from them and jumped into the water…flagged down man in a boat fishing nearby.” Says Marie Zangara, Owner.

That’s when the rescue mission began.

“I was staying close to him and he was trying to stay away from the boat…once I backed off he started to swim land.” Says Jim Mathis, Fisherman.

“We positioned our boat ..line ready .. line around the dog and tied it to docks.” Says Ryan Koehler, NJ State Trooper.

After some teamwork, the NJ state troopers and fisherman managed to get Chuck safely to shore where his owners and other golden retriever buddy, Rylee, were waiting.

“You know when you’re going though it you cant really believe its true and you seem and I gave him a big hug.” Says Zangara.

Before today’s reunion, Chunk was missing for two-weeks. Marie and Jim Zangara plastered posters all over Ocean County and on social media.

“I thought he got hit by a car or stuck somewhere he couldn’t get out or someone had even taken him.” Says Zangara.

The last place they expected to find him was swimming in a bay. Now that Chunk is back home with his family, the Zangaras say they’ll all be able to enjoy the outdoors together again after he’s well rested.

They’ll also keep a closer eye on him so he doesn’t wander off again.

“To see him today and to know the he knew who I was happy…I was just overjoyed.” Says Zangara.