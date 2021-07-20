A girl scout from Pennsylvania is collecting and donating pairs of shoes to international charities

TAMAQUA, PA – In tonight’s dose of good news… She’s giving those in need a chance to find their footing.

A girl scout in Pennsylvania has been collecting shoes for an international charity.

When ninth grade Girl Scout Alyssa Palumbo started coming up with ideas for her silver award project this spring, she knew what other scouts had done in the past.

But the scout from Tamaqua decided to do something different and take on an outside of the box idea, or more like outside the shoe box.

Alyssa set out to collect 250 shoes she shared her Project Online with her mom’s help, and things took off.

Family and friends started collecting on her behalf and bringing in donations, so did her teachers and classmates at St. Jerome regional school in Tamaqua.

Alyssa crushed her goal collecting more than 2400 pairs of shoes and more than 80 single shoes. It’s enough to fill the side porch of her home. But there are still more in the hallway.

Andrea Palumbo says they’ll all be donated to soles for souls, a nonprofit organization providing footwear to people in need all over the world.

Each one of these trash bags is filled with 20 pairs of shoes rubber banded together. And even though the July 1 deadline has passed, the shoes keep on coming in.

The Broncos are thankful for everyone who donated and confident the shoes will make a difference.

The shoes will be delivered to a soles for souls distribution center in Lewisburg on July 25. Andrea expects to be up to 2500 pairs of shoes buy that.