A generous fund will help parts of Crawford County with several things

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – Millions of dollars in federal funding will soon help parts of Crawford County.

$7,500,000 is coming from the American Rescue Plan, and will go towards a number of county-wide needs.

Right now, county commissioners are partnering with Greenbush to assess those needs.

Greenbush is working on a survey for residents and business owners throughout the county.

Once the information is collected, commissioners will develop a spending plan.

“What’s exciting about these funds is they look into the future, we’re not just talking about backfilling, they’ve identified infrastructure, water and sewer projects, broadband, obviously health and health mitigation.” Says Mike Bodensteiner, Greenbush Consultant.

The surveys are schedules to be released at the beginning of next week.