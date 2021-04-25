CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Galena man is facing felony charges after a significant amount of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 35-year-old Carlos Blake Gandy Saturday afternoon near the Galena city limits.

A K-9 deputy alerted authorities to drugs and a sheriff’s deputy found meth hidden inside the car.

Gandy is facing five charges including possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He had previously been arrested for drug charges in 2016 and was on parole after being convicted of second-degree robbery and stealing.