A four-year-old raises $2,000 to help his peers get school supplies

MIAMI, Okla. — A four-year-old in Northeast Oklahoma is giving back to his school district.

Curt Moore ran a lemonade stand last week outside of his home in Miami.

And not just lemonade, he also sold cinnamon rolls.

He was inspired to do two things.

First, set up his own lemonade stand after seeing one of his neighbors do it.

Second, he donated the money he raised to Miami Public Schools, so students can get the school supplies they need.

The amount, $2,000.

Curt Moore, Raised Two Thousand Dollars for Miami Public Schools, says, “It was fun. We had a good time doing it. My brothers helped out a little.”

Sarah Moore, Curt’s Mom , says, “This ended up being way bigger than we expected. A little tiny lemonade stand turned into something so big and so much more than just a lemonade stand. Its really brought the community together. Its just a very humbling experience and very proud to be from the Miami area.”

Curt and his mother will present the district with the money during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The board will also make curt an honorary board member.