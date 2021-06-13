A fatal car wreck has left one dead and four others in the hospital.

JASPER COUNTY — One person is dead and four others are recovering after a fatal car wreck.

Just after 2 A.M., Sunday, Jasper County Emergency Communications responded to a single vehicle crash just north of Oronogo.

A minivan, carrying 5 people, was traveling on Kafir Road east of County Road 220, when it struck a tree.

Three of the passengers made it out, but fire crews had to extricate two of the passengers who were stuck inside.

One passenger died at the scene and four others were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are recovering.