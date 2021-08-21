CARTHAGE, Mo. — A family is helping two nonprofit organizations that keep kids safe.

Saturday afternoon was the Italee Vail Williams Back to School Memorial at Kellogg Lake in Carthage.

Italee passed away two years ago and her family wanted to give back to the community and two organizations that help children.

The family is donating all proceeds to children’s haven and destiny rescue.

Children’s Haven provides temporary housing for kids whose families are experiencing stress.

Destiny Rescue protects and rescues children from human trafficking.

Skyler Reed, Italee’s Aunt, Organizer, says, “This event is just to get the community together because they were behind all our family when it happened. They reached out in so many ways we couldnt imagine.”

Maggie Williams, Italee’s Mom, says, “I want to do as much as i can for any kid thats in a situation or anything that they’re loved no matter what.”

They had raffles, bounce houses and games for kids

The family hopes to hold this event every year to help more charities.