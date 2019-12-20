A drug epidemic is impacting seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new study is finding older adults across the country may have a drug problem.

This problem, called polypharmacy, sees older adults increasingly prescribed multiple medications, with people in their 60’s taking more than 10 prescription drugs a year.

According to the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, people aged 65 to 69 take an average of 15 prescription drugs a year.

Those aged 80 to 84 take even more than that, 18 prescription drugs a year.

Some of this is due to people having multiple physicians and a number of health issues.

Dr. Henry Petry, Freeman Center For Geriatric Medicine, said, “These specialists that are there treating the patient and they take care of one unit of that patient. And sometime the patient doesn’t realize that they’re taking medicine from several different doctors and they don’t have anybody to oversee all of those medicines.”

Dr. Petry also says he sees patients bringing in bags full of medications they’re taking.

His clinic works with a pharmacist consultant that will go through the medicine to determine which they need and the drugs they can do without.