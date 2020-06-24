JOPLIN, Mo. — A donation from one Joplin ministry to another will help some area homeless residents rest easier.

Souls Harbor is the recipient of 8 triple bunk beds from South Joplin Christian Church.

But because the beds were too high to get in the men’s dorm, they cut the top bunk off and there were enough to give almost everyone a new bed to sleep in.

Dianna Gurley, Director, Souls Harbor, said, “This is a huge donation, we were able to trade out all the bunks in the men’s dorm for the new ones, and it gives them a lot more space and a lot more storage, and we were also able to put single beds upstairs for the women and bunk beds in the family rooms so all of the rooms got new furniture in them so that’s fantastic.”

Gurley says South Joplin used to have the beds in one of their buildings to house volunteers that came to town to help after the 2011 Joplin tornado.