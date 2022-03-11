TULSA, Okla. – A Pryor man was convicted Thursday for repeatedly sexually abusing two girls over a decade.

Keith Duane Parnell, 44, was convicted in the U.S. District Court of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

The victims, now adults, reported the abuse in 2020. One victim detailed the abuse on a social media post. A Pryor Police detective was notified about the post and began an investigation, according to trial testimony.

“For years, Keith Parnell violated the trust and innocence of two children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a prepared statement. “This week, a federal jury evaluated the evidence and convicted Parnell of these grievous crimes.”

Parnell began sexually abusing the two victims when they were approximately 5-years-old. Over the next ten years, the abuse escalated. The two victims struggled to cope with the abuse they endured from Parnell, and as teenagers, each attempted suicide Johnson said.

“The details of this case are stomach-turning and serve as a prime example of how children can be victimized,” said Edward Gray, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Oklahoma City Division. “We must do better as adults in protecting innocent children because even one being victimized by a predator is too many.”

A sentencing date has not been set.