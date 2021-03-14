A couple in Anderson is always prepared when it rains

ANDERSON, Mo. — A couple in Anderson is living in a flood zone so they are always prepared when it rains.

Marvin and Lynett Taylor have lived in their new home for almost a year and they were warned before buying the house that it was located in a flood zone.

To prepare the couple has a bag packed with a change of clothes.

If they feel like it’s not safe, they will travel to the nearest church or a friend’s home and wait out the storm.

To keep his home safe, they will put their items and furniture away in storage.

Marvin Taylor Anderson Resident, says, “We just take a risk because we were aware of the risk when we moved here.”

If you do come across areas that are underwater do not try to drive through it, as the saying goes stop, turn around don’t drown!