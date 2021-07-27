A couple from North Dakota got engaged at the state fair

MINOT, ND – In tonight’s dose of good news… Memories of your visits to the state fair may be a bit hazy in years to come, but one couple’s memory of the 2021 state fair will be razor sharp.

For many going on the Ferris wheel at the fair is a chance to get beautiful views of the fair grounds.

But for Connor and Macy their ride Saturday night was the perfect time for Connor to ask the most important question of his life.

“It was picture perfect because we ended up being at the top of the Ferris Wheel when we stopped. So I got down on a knee and I asked her if she was ready for forever and that’s about how it went.” Says Connor Wendel.

Connor and Macy meet their Freshman year at NDSU and have been dating for about 4.5 years.

She said it was the best surprise and way to end their 2021 fair experience.

“The thing that was crazy was he had it in his pocket the entire weekend even all day yesterday. I had zero suspicion I honestly didn’t even know he had gotten a ring or anything so when he asked if I’m ready for forever I was like what are you kidding me. I for the first time was actually speechless and took my breath away felt like I couldn’t breath.” Says Macy Denzer.

And after getting engaged they of course had to share the news with their family and friends.

“So we got back here kind of late so we had to open the door and say wake up got a surprise got some news for you. And they too were like you’re kidding this can’t be real are you serious cause he didn’t tell a soul about this except for the two people on the ride with us to take pictures.” Says Macy.

Both say they look forward to the future and being able to bring their kids back here and tell them their memory of the 2021 State Fair.