A community service center is helping local businesses.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is looking to help local black-owned businesses join the Joplin Area Chamber Of Commerce.

The community service center wants to provide sponsorship to cover the cost for businesses to join the chamber.

Standard memberships are $390 plus $5 for each full-time employee.

The decision to help came after Chamber President Toby Teeter’s open letter to the community, affirming that black lives and black businesses matter.

The center president says she considers providing these sponsorship as part of their purpose in the community and a way to help make a difference.

Nanda Nunnelly, President, Minnie Hackney Community Service, says, “The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center has served the black community in Joplin for over 70 years and we are always trying to find ways to not just serve the black community but to serve the entire community and we felt like one of the ways to do that is to build a more inclusive and diverse chamber of commerce and so that’s why we decided to start this scholarship program.”

The service center has provided 4 memberships so far, and have 3 businesses are waiting for sponsorship.

Donations can be made online via paypal.

Checks can also be mailed to: Minnie hackney community service center attention j-a-c-c fund

PO box 1331, Joplin, MO 64801