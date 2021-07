DELAWARE COUNTY, OK – Some Northeast Oklahoma businesses are coming together to help Delaware County Students get ready for school.

On Tuesday, July 20th, the Northeast Tech, Kansas Campus will host a Back to School Blast community resource fair.

The first 200 students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

The fair will also offer back-to-school immunizations, physicals, COVID-19 antibody testing, haircut vouchers, and food.

The fair runs from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m.