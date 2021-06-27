PITTSBURG, Kan. — A community grant is going to give one Southeast Kansas organization a needed upgrade.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA has been named one of the recipients of the Leon V. and Dorothy M. Skubitz Grant

The grant was set up when the two Pittsburg residents left their estate to BMO Harris Bank.

Since 2008 the annual grant has been given out to help Crawford County and surrounding communities.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA was given $18,000 which they are using to purchase new gym mats for their gymnastics program.

Reba Wisely, Pittsburg Family YMCA Gymnastics Director, says, “The floor right now we have isn’t unsafe, but if you use the mat for so long it can become unsafe and then to just keep getting kids in the community to come in the gym it’s real exciting to have new equipment and everything.”

Chris Bearden, Pittsburg Family YMCA Sr. Program Director, says, “We actually have a rec program where the kids can just come in and play and we have the kids who want to go out and seriously do this at a competitive basis and so getting these grants in, it allows us to get equipment in that they can actually compete at a better level than just to stay at the mainstream event.”

This years recipients also include the Crawford County Health Department, and the Salvation Army.