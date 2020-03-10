A CLOSER LOOK: Torres home life with a blended family

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A third trial for a Bella Vista man accused of killing his young son in 2015 could become a reality. The second trial ended in a mistrial after the man’s stepson jumped out of the witness box in 2020. The first trial was overturned by the Arkansas State Supreme Court in 2019.

The court’s decision to overturn the case was because Arkansas authorities couldn’t use rape as a justification for the murder conviction because the crime happened in Missouri (the child died in an Arkansas hospital a day after the assault).

Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren requested a status hearing for Tuesday, March 10 in the Mauricio Torres’ capital murder case.

Over the years many people have testified in the case.

Here’s some background on Mauricio Torres, his wife Cathy Torres, and their children. Mauricio and Cathy met in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and married in 2002. As of 2017, Cathy is serving life in prison with no parole in Newport, Arkansas.

MAURICIO TORRES, 50: Shortly after birth, December 24, 1969, his mother gave him up to his 17-year-old dad who raised him along with the help of his paternal uncles, according to court statements. Banning, California in Riverside County is where Mauricio went to live when he legally came to the U.S. from El Salvador around the age of 10 — his dad and uncles also immigrated. At age 27, he left California and moved to Arkansas. He studied to be an occupational therapist.

MAURICIO TORRES, CHILDREN:

Mauricio Torres, Jr., 24, lives and works in Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to social media websites.

Ericka Lynn Torres, 27, court records show that she lives in Florida.

CATHY LYNN TORRES, 48: She was born in Hayti, Missouri, in eastern Pemiscot County, on July 4, 1971. At the age of four, she and her family moved to Jonesboro. She went to Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. According to her testimony, she studied business computer operations in the early 1990s. Other names she has on file according to state records are Cathy Vickers and Cathy Martin. She and Mauricio married in 2002 and moved to Northwest Arkansas.

CATHY TORRES, CHILDREN:

Nicholas Martin, 25, has served time for drugs and felony possession of a firearm. He has been released from jail in Greene County. A social media site shows he resides in Paragould and is self-employed.

Quinton Reece Lane Martin, 24, is in custody at the Benton County jail on no bond as of mid-February 2020. Prior to that date, he was in prison at the Arkansas Department of Corrections for drug charges out of Greene County, Arkansas, in October 2017. He has prior felony convictions for breaking/or entering and theft.

Bailey Perrin, 20, from Jonesboro and now lives in New York. She attends college and works several jobs to support herself and pay for her school, according to her court testimony.

There are two younger brothers

MAURICIO AND CATHY TORRES’ BIOLOGICAL CHILDREN:

Twins, Isaiah (DOD March 29, 2015) and a sister; another daughter about one year older than the twins.

ATTORNEYS IN MAURICIO TORRES’ 2020 TRIAL: