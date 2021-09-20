A circulation of counterfeit money reported in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans — A circulation of fake money is being reported in southeast Kansas.

Reports are coming in to law enforcement about counterfeit one hundred dollar bills.

Many of them that say “for motion picture copy money.”

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says it’s important for cashiers or anyone in retail to be able to identify a fake bill.

“It’s always an ongoing issue, and we try and visit with the business community from time to time just to remind them and new staff of the security measures they can take to help safeguard themselves from this fake money or fictitious money,” David Groves – Cherokee County Sheriff

Groves adds some signs for fake money is the texture, a security strip and a hologram that can be seen under a light.