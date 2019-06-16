A ceremony was held for the opening of Fire Station Two in the eastern part of the district.

Today marks the Grand Opening of a new fire station for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District

The ceremony was held for the opening of Fire Station Two in the eastern part of the district.

The station opened May 20th and is fully staffed.

Since plans for the new facility have been in the works for years, the fire chief is grateful it’s finally open.

Steve Coats/Redings Mill Fire Chief

“You know it’s been a long project. A lot of the people in the community have asked you know when is it going to be done and when can we come see it and it’s been a long construction period for us and to finally be in it, it’s a relief to me.” says Steve Coats, Redings Mill Fire Chief

Chief Coats hopes the new addition to their eastern district, will be able to cut emergency response time in half.