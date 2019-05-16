A century old church in Miami under new construction

MIAMI, Okla. - The site of a more than 100 year old church is now under new construction.

Grace Church of Miami has already torn down the old building. They're now working on a 17,000 square foot structure on the site. A new gym, cafeteria, safe room and classrooms plus an upper loft for youth teams will be built.

"It's real exciting. I picked up a building permit a couple of days ago from the city so now we can order the red iron and start the process of rebuilding Grace activity and we're looking for a lot of activity to be going on over there," says Phil Shyers, Grace Church of Miami.



For now the church will stay in their temporary facility. Shyers says he is hoping to finish construction by the fall of 2019.

