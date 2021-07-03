CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business is retiring old and worn out flags.

Saturday, Carthage Hardware was accepting old, soiled and torn flags and exchanging them with brand new flags.

They will be giving the old flags to the local VFW or Boy Scouts to properly retire the flags with full honors.

Ben Isenmann, Carthage Hardware Manager, says, “A lot of people whenever they get rid of their flags some throw them away. Its illegal to throw away a torn flag it has to be retired with honor and dignity.”

Carthage Hardware will be hosting another flag exchange on Veterans Day which is November 11.