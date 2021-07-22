A Carl Junction School Teacher has been named a regional teacher of the year in Missouri

CARL JUNCTION, MO – In today’s dose of good news… A Carl Junction teacher is being recognized as one of the best in the state.

Rachel Hensley has been named a regional teacher of the year in Missouri.

She is in charge of 6th through 8th graders in the gifted program, a job she’s held for the last 6 years.

Hensley says she’s looking forward to learning more about the other teachers picked around the state.

“Extremely humbled. And somebody was like, ‘well, what are you going to do if you win, or if you don’t win?’ And my response was exactly the same. Keep being the best I can be in the classroom.” Says Rachel Hensley, CJ Teacher.

Each year, about 3 dozen Missouri teachers are recognized as a regional teacher of the year.

The overall winner is announced shortly after the start of the school year.