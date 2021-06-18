A boy from Michigan who loves flying insects is trying to save the monarch butterfly

MICHIGAN – In today’s dose of good news… A Michigan boy is on a mission to save the monarch butterfly, one milkweed seed packet at a time.

Liam isn’t your average 6-year-old, and he’s got a title that precedes him…

“Lepidopterist… A lepidopterist is a scientist who studies moths and butterflies!” Says Liam.

He fell in love with the flying insects at age 2, and by age 3, he started working to save their dying population, and it all starts with a plant.

“Yeah, Milkweed… That’s the basic plant for monarchs to lay their eggs in, and the caterpillars start munching on it.” Says Liam.

The more milkweed that gets planted, the more places for monarchs to lay eggs and eat. That’s why Liam created his project Amigos for Monarchs, sending milkweed seeds so people can plant them all over, which he says is super easy.

To start off make a hole in some dirt, then put the milkweed seeds in the hole and then “you can cover it up, then water that one.” Says Liam. It’s as simple as that.

Liam set a goal for 2021: Send out 500 packets of seeds before the growing season ends.

“We had originally started tracking to see how many times we had gone to the post office and no sooner we lost track of that.” Says Betsy.

It doesn’t matter how many trips it took, today’s was special…

“21 of these amigos for monarch’s seed packets!” Says Liam.

“Yep so with this batch, Liam has now hit his goal of sending out 500 seed kits.” Says Betsy.

Liam has sent these kits all over, as far as Texas and California, but any trip to the post office wouldn’t be complete without a little fan mail.

“It says thank you so much for the butterfly seed kits” Says Betsy. “We are going to plant them . . .”