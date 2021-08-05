A body was found along Highway 69-A this morning

MIAMI, OK – A body was found near Miami this morning, the possible victim of a hit and run.

Around 9:30a.m. an Oklahoma highway grounds crew found a man’s body while mowing along highway 69-A just north of the turnpike.

Police believe the unidentified man was between the ages of 25-35 and has been there for more than a day.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police officials believe the man was hit by a car.

“If anybody knows a vehicle in town that has unexplained damage, or you have a friend that was out and came home with a wrecked car and didn’t explain it, please give us a call.” Says Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.

In efforts to identify the body, Chief Anderson adds if you know someone missing or have any information in regards to this case to call the Miami Police Department at 918-542-5585.