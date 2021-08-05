A big grant was awarded to Pittsburg State and may help bring more jobs to the area

PITTSBURG, KS – A $1,400,000 grant could soon help bring more jobs to the Pittsburg area.

The Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State was awarded the grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

It will use the money to develop new materials and plastics from agricultural products and waste, to help diversify the AG-based economy by creating more manufacturing and tech-based jobs.

“There’s so much waste material generated right now, so how do we take that material and make value added, rather than leveraging everything from petroleum-based, that’s not going away anytime soon but let’s face it there’s really a lot of issues out there.” Says Dr. Tim Dawsey, Kansas Polymer Research Center Exec Director.

The grant money will also be used to upgrade equipment, hire new researchers, and fund the construction of a new commercialization center.