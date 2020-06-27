JOPLIN, Mo. — A big dorm project is taking shape on a local university campus.

The next generation of student housing is under construction on the North side of Missouri Southern State University.

The lion village will offer a mix of apartments and dorms, enough to house more than 300 students.

The multi-story structure will include elevators.

Darren Fullerton, MSSU VP Student Affairs, said, “There’s two elevators in that building. It’s four story building. One of the elevator shafts is complete and the pad is poured for the entire complex. The framing is actually starting.”

The Lion Village has an estimated price tag of $20 million.

It’s expected to open to students in the Fall of 2021.