MILLER, Mo. — A 96-year-old from Missouri is taking the plunge.

Peggy Wolf turned 96-years-young on Tuesday and to celebrate this morning she went skydiving at Ozarks Skydive Center in Miller.

She lives at an independent living center in Springfield and a bus full of her friends came out to watch her jump.

This is her third time skydiving and she ziplined at 91 and her son says she is always looking for something exciting and exhilerating to do.

Peggy is now the oldest person to skydive at Ozarks Skydive Center.