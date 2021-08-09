A 26 year-old man was arrested after an armed robbery in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – A Springfield man is arrested in connection to a Joplin armed robbery case.

26 year-old Deson Davis faces charges of 1st Degree Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Armed Criminal Action in Jasper County.

He also faces charges in Newton County of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Stealing.

The incident happened last night, Sunday, around 10:30p.m. at the Super 7 Motel on South Range Line in Joplin.

The victim stated he wasn’t injured, but he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot and his watch was stolen.

A few hours later, just after 1:30a.m., the police responded to the area of 34th and Texas for “suspicious activity” and took Davis into custody.

He has several active warrants for his arrest, including a parole violation.

He had 2 handguns on him, one of which was reported stolen out of Shawnee, Kansas.

Davis is in the Jasper County Jail with a $50,000 bond, as well as an additional $50,000 bond in Newton County.