A 12 year-old Miami boy is making an impact by cleaning up along a local river

MIAMI, Okla. — A 12 year-old Miami boy is doing all he can to clean things up along The Neosho River in Riverview Park.

Berkeley Ulrey was inspired, and then participated in training with the local Environmental Demanded Agency to keep the community clean and trash free.

He and a group of people would meet up, glove up, and gather trash bags to collect everything from plastic, old furniture, boxes of old clothes, fishing nets – even a Play Station.

His hard work has even caught the attention of the community.

Berkeley Ulrey Cleanup Advocate, says, “I’m very grateful to the community I hope that people seeing this will also become more engaged in their community and I hope that we can really make a difference.”

If you would like to help with the project, you can follow their Facebook page.

