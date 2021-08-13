A $10,000 reward has been offered to anyone who has information on a 1974 murder case

QUAPAW, OK – OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in a 1974 murder in Ottawa County.

37 year old Tina Mae Duffell was found October 8th, 1944, submerged by timber and brush in Prairie Dog Pond, a half mile northwest of Quapaw.

Invastigatoes believe Duffell was either abducted or left with someone from the C and D grocery stoer in Quapaw where she was working at the time of her murder.

The autopsy revealed she had stab wounds to her neck.

Anyone with information in this case should call OSBI at (800) 522-8017.