9th suspect in Lawrence County homicide in custody

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — All nine suspects from a weekend homicide in Lawrence County are now in custody.

Just before six this evening, Gary Wayne Hunter Junior was taken into custody in a motel room in Branson.

Branson PD, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, ATF, and the Springfield Police Department surrounded the motel and Hunter was ordered to give himself up.

He complied and then exited the room and was taken into custody without incident.

Eight other suspects either turned themselves in or were arrested throughout the week.

They’ve all been charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action and first degree murder for the death of Sarah Pasco, whose body was found near Miller Sunday.

A second woman was also found in the area with gunshot wounds.

She’s being treated at a Joplin hospital.