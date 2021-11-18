9th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Few things warm the heart on a cold day like a bowl of warm soup.

That’s exactly what was on the menu today in Joplin. The 9th Annual Empty Bowls event took place inside the Empire Market Building.

Area artisans made hundreds of decorative soup bowls which where purchased by visitors and then filled with one of several different kinds of soups made by local restaurants. Travis Hurley, with Watered Gardens Ministries, says last year’s empty bowls raised about $7,000 and is hoping to make at least that much this year.

“But it’s also a community event for all the restaurants that participate today, over 20 of them donating soup, and you’re also getting these beautiful bowls, over nine different pottery studios that have contributed over a thousand bowls this year,” said Travis Hurley, Dir. For Advancement, Watered Gardens Ministries.

Proceeds from the event will be split between Watered Gardens, We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen in Neosho and Mission Joplin.