$9M in federal funding could mean even bigger plans for Tar Creek Superfund Site

It starts with a big federal grant to clean up the next piece of Tar Creek. Quapaw Nation now has nine million dollars to remediate the lead and zinc chat in Northeast Oklahoma.

“We’re standing on the Bird Dog project site,” explained Quapaw Nation environmentalist Craig Kreman.

160 acres of contaminated mine land – lead and zinc.

Craig Kreman, Quapaw Nation Envir.: “It’s just sat here and nothing’s happened on it for 80 years, so giving them hope and giving them an opportunity for grassland or row crops,” Kreman added.

Or, something even more progressive.

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Quapaw Nation $9 million to remediate the mine waste.

“This project’s going to take a few years. at 160 acres – there’s a lot of material,” Kreman continued. ” I think there’s over 500,000 tons of material on this 160 acre land.”

But, the EPA is already looking ahead with a Solar Reuse Assessment, something the Grand River Dam Authority is interested in.

“To look at its feasibility of having a utility scale solar farm out here, what we’re moving toward looking at,” Kreman explained.

Bird Dog along with three nearby sites would be capable of hosting up to 100 megawatts of solar energy production.

At this point, there are no definite plans, keeping the focus on the clean up.

“And that’s for the people who own this land – let’s give you some options here on some of the things you can do with this land. One of them could be solar,” said Kreman.

If plans for a solar farm move ahead, it would likely be through a solar developer who would fund and operate the solar project. To read more about the potential for developing the site, click here.