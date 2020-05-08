99-Year-Old WWII Vet Wins Battle with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — For a 99-year-old WWII veteran in Kansas City, fighting off COVID-19 was just another battle won.

Max Deweese says he doesn’t know how he contracted the coronavirus, but when he started having symptoms, he went to saint Luke’s South Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

Deweese was later admitted to Ignite medical resorts in Kansas City, Kansas on April 15.

After getting the green light, Deweese was released from Ignite with a big celebration full of applause and cheers.

A mix of family, friends, medical professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, and members of the community were there to see him walk out of the facility.

Deweese also received a couple of medals and a plaque saying he beat the disease.

“Expected maybe a friend or two, but to have all this and to get these, I don’t know how to describe it,” said Deweese.

Deweese will have to stay quarantined for two weeks at home.

During this uncertain time for so many who are battling the virus or are taking precautions, Deweese said he wants people to know better days are ahead.