98 year old spends her birthday giving back

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is spending her milestone birthday doing something she loves — giving back to her community.

Irene Comer has certainly earned the right to take off on her 98th birthday.

But the long time volunteer at a local food ministry wouldn’t have it any other way.

Outreach House of Joplin is a ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church here in Joplin and has been open for 30 years and Comer has been here for all of it.

Terri Giarratano, Director, Outreach House of Joplin, said, “Health wise, willing, she’s here, she never misses, in fact she gets unhappy with me when we take a day off because she’d rather be here, then at home.”

Irene Comer, Volunteer, Outreach House of Joplin, said, “I sure do, I have worked here and I would miss these people, I love to visit with them, I know a lot of them, even when they come in, the new ones are really great people.”

Comer is part of a group of core volunteers that allows the ministry to feed an ever increasing number of hungry people in the neighborhood.

“Now a slow day for us is a hundred and fifty, a hundred eighty seven is the max we’ve had in just two hours,” said Giarratano.

And Comer knows it could just as easily by her needing a meal and someone else handing it to her.

Although volunteers don’t get paid, she will work for chocolate.

“A gentleman came in here and wanted to know what kind of candy I like, and I told him a Hershey Bar, and from that time on he has brought me a Hershey Bar most every day he comes here, I call him my candyman,” said Comer.

A case of sweets for the sweet.