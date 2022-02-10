QUAPAW – A 95-year-old Oklahoma man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

Ralph Parker, of Checotah died around 8:52 p.m. at Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

Investigators said the two-vehicle collision occurred around noon on US-69 and state highway 69A almost two miles west of Quapaw.

Parker’s vehicle was southbound on US-69 and stopped at a stop sign and turned left onto state highway 69A and was struck by Mark Zordel, 36 of Miami, the patrol reported. Parker and passenger, Harold Kilpatrick, 82, also of Checotah were taken to Freeman Hospital, where he was admitted in good condition.

Zordel’s passenger, McKenzie Koons, of Columbus, Kan., refused treatment.

The patrol reported the cause of the collision was failure to yield at a stop sign.