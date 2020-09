LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — 911 and phone service has been restored for Oswego and Altamont.

Centurylink has repaired the fiber optic line that was cut on Friday that knocked out 911 and some phone service in the Oswego and Altamont areas.

On Saturday, Centurylink notified the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and 911 that the line had been repaired.

The line cut 911 service in Oswego and phone service to 573 customers, with some customers unable to call 911.