9-year-old boy drowns in Lake Eufaula incident

McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Public Safety officials say a 9-year-old boy died Saturday night in a drowning incident on Lake Eufaula.

Officials say the boy was sitting on swim platform around 8 p.m. Saturday when he stood up and fell into the water.

He was removed from 12 feet of water by the Eufaula Fire Department, then transported by Pafford EMS to St Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was pronounced deceased.

DPS officials say the boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when the incident occurred.