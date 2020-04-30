9 From JHS Speech & Debate Qualify for Nationals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Speech and Debate has qualified 9 high school students to the National Speech and Debate Association tournament. Initially, students were supposed to attend nationals in New Mexico this year, but will now be attending through an online virtual tournament beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, through Saturday, June 20, 2020. Qualifiers Included:
- Benjamin Smith (Junior) and Annalise Vorhees (Senior) received 1st place in Policy Debate and are national qualifiers.
- Samuel Peterson (Senior) received 1st place in Domestic Extemp and is a national qualifier.
- Jeannine Crawford (Senior) received 1st place in Humorous Interpretation and is a national qualifier.
- Cora Wesley (Junior) received 1st place in Big Question Debate and is a national qualifier.
- Spencer Vreeland (Senior) received 2nd place in Original Oratory and is a national qualifier.
- Julian Garrett (Senior) received 2nd place in Program of Oral Interpretation and is a national qualifier.
- Lauren Smith (Senior) received 2nd place in Lincoln Douglas Debate and is a national qualifier.
- Jeana Compton (Freshman) placed in Student Congressional Debate and is a national qualifier.
- Additionally, Rosalyn Jourdan (Senior) received 3rd place in Foreign Extemp and is a national alternate.