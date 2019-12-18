9 candidates vying for Labette County judge position

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Nine candidates will be interviewed as potential replacements after a Labette County judge retires.

The list includes Parsons private attorney William Adamson, Cherokee County Deputy County Attorney Nathan Coleman, and Mulberry Attorney Maradeth Frederick.

There’s also the County Attorney for Labette County Stephen Jones and Bourbon County District Magistrate Judge Valorie Leblanc.

Cherokee County District Magistrate Judge Samuel Marsh is a nominee.

Pittsburg attorneys John Mazurek and Steven Stockard are also on the list, along with attorney Terra Tecchio of Fort Scott.

The 11th Judicial District nominating committee will choose up to five nominees to recommend to the governor who makes the final decision.