9/11 victim’s remains identified nearly 18 years later

Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.

The New York City medical examiners’ office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers in 2001.

The victim’s name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.

It’s the first new identification of a World Trade Center victim since July 2018.

The medical examiner says about 40 percent of the 2,753 people reported missing remain unidentified.