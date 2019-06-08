8th Annual Walk for Wellness held to promote exercise and health

MIAMI, Okla. - The Northeast Oklahoma Tribal Health System held its 8th Annual Walk for Wellness event Friday morning.

Around 100 walkers came to Miami to participate in the event. The walk was held at the health system's outdoor walking track in Miami. Drinks and door prizes were handed out as well. And the purpose of the event was simple.

"Its to promote exercise and health and we really enjoy it. And, plus, we get to meet new people. Because we advertise it all through the city and around and people come from all over. We had a lady from Texas come and do the walk for wellness," says Darla Sajulga, Northeast Oklahoma Tribal Health System.

Sajulga says this is the second year they've held the Walk for Wellness at their new walking trail.

