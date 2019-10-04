8 Springfield Fire Fighters honored by Governor Parson for trying to save fallen Greene Co. Deputy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to present 8 members of the Springfield Fire Department with the Governor’s Medal on Monday, October 7th.

The Governor’s Office says the following first responders exemplified courage when they attempted to save Greene County Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts from a rush of water that swept his car off the road back in September of 2018:

Lt. Daniel B. Tscherny

Capt. Jason G. Bogema (Retired)

Rescue Specialist Tony C. Fields

Firefighter Joshua W. Bravestone

Firefighter Zachary L. Keller

Firefighter Garett L. Olson

Firefighter Tyler R. Nevins

and Firefighter Dustin C. Matney

We reported back in 2018, Deputy Roberts was checking on an abandoned 911 call on Cabin Creek Road Friday night. He returned to service, then radioed that his car was washed off the road.

According to Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott, it took more than an hour, maybe a couple of hours, after hearing Deputy Roberts’ car was washed away, before his vehicle and body were found.

The ceremony for the eight members of the SFD will be held in Jefferson City.