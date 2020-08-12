7th and Illinois to close for two weeks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Seventh Street in Joplin will be closed in directions soon.

Starting Monday the 24th the road will be closed between Illinois Avenue and just West of Michigan Avenue for 14 days.

The city and MODOT are working on finishing up stormwater improvements on the drainage under the road.

Illinois used to be a common place for flooding but this work is an effort to stop that.

If you’re headed East or West you’ll need to use 4th or 15th Street.

If you’re headed North or South in that area, you’ll need to use Main Street or Saint Louis Avenue to get over 7th Street.

Truck traffic will use 32nd Street on Maiden Lane or Range Line.