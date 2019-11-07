$75K renovation project at Cherokee County courthouse to begin soon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan.–Repairs to the Cherokee County courthouse will ensure the building will stand for years to come.

A $75,000 resealing project will start next month to prevent the building from leaking. Plenty of water damage has been reported from many areas of the structure, all stemming from cracks on the roof.

About three years ago, commissioners contracted someone to take care of the issue, however, they were not able to deliver.

On December 2nd, Mid-Continental Restoration will start construction to fix the building. Repairs are set to take about 30 days to complete.