(AP) — On February 23, 1945, 33-year old AP photographer Joe Rosenthal captured what may be the most famous photograph of World War II: an image of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on the Pacific island of Iwo Jima.

When the fighting ended on March 26, 1945, the Marines had suffered 26,000 casualties with 6,281 dead. Of the 22,060 Japanese soldiers defending the island, 18,844 died in the fighting or by suicide.